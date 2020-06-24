Solskjaer makes ridiculous claim about David de Gea compared to Alisson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still thinks David de Gea is the best goalkeeper on the planet, which he very, very much isn’t.

The Norwegian made the claim following the recent criticisms of the Spaniard, who let in a weak goal against Spurs on Friday night.

“I don’t think it is a bad run when you concede two goals in seven games, which included matches against Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton. Everton was a freak goal,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“On Friday he might have saved it, he might not. But he makes great saves for us. He wins games for us. I still think he is best goalkeeper in the world.”

But right now, and over the past two seasons, De Gea has not been able to Velcro Alisson’s gloves!

Liverpool’s no.1 is far, far ahead of him in nearly every aspect and it’s stupid for Solskjaer to claim otherwise, even if he is trying to increase his stopper’s confidence.

Despite missing eight games of this season, Alisson is now the frontrunner to win the Premier League Golden Gloves for the most clean-sheets, while De Gea is not in the conversation.

Having the best goalkeeper on the planet has been a real blessing for us, and he’s saved us on many occasions.

Let’s hope he gets a new deal this summer and can continue to do so for years to come.