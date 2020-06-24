(Video) Adama Traore blistering past defenders like they’re children will only fuel transfer rumours

Adama Traore might not register the kind of numbers you’d hope of an elite attacker, but he’s truly a devastating player with the ball at his feet, especially when he space in which to run.

This dribble for Wolves v Bournemouth is ridiculous, in truth. Look at the way he turns his markers with skill, holds them off with strength and zooms past them with speed.

Traore has been linked to Liverpool plenty (Birmingham Mail) but despite his obvious attributes, we can’t see the Reds buying someone who will be so expensive, especially given the likely Premier League premium that’ll come with his signing.

For now, we’ll enjoy him from afar!