(Video) Crystal Palace take the Mickey out of Liverpool with Sky Sports spoof – and in fairness, it’s very, very funny

Crystal Palace have stoked the fires somewhat ahead of tonight’s game with Liverpool with a brilliant social media spoof!

The Eagles posted the video in the tweet below that parodies a Sky Sports promo, ignoring the involvement of Liverpool completely – as often happens with mid-table clubs when they face us – of course.

We think this is totally fair game. It must be annoying watching your side on TV and seeing the pundits and narrative focus solely on the opposition.

But on the other hand, Liverpool are about to win the title, which is a bigger story than Palace’s top-half surge!

Still – top work, @CPFC.