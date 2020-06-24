(Video) Eery YNWA in empty Anfield still manages to hit the spot…

Tonight v Crystal Palace, Liverpool played the traditional version of You’ll Never Walk Alone before kick-off, despite the fact there was no crowd to enjoy it!

Still, looking at the banners in the Kop, and the players walking around and gazing up at their surroundings, it still somehow did the trick.

Liverpool have won every game at Anfield in the Premier League this season – and the last team to beat them in the competition, at this ground – was in fact the Eagles – but three years ago!