(Video) Fabinho scores our best long-range goal of the season with absolute thunderbolt

Fabinho, what a performance!

The Brazilian was strong against Everton on Sunday night, but this evening at Anfield, he’s been even better.

He assisted Mo Salah in the first-half with a lovely, deft ball – and then scored an absolute classic in the second-half to make it 3-0.

No Crystal Palace player closed him down and instead of passing the ball wide, as is usually his job, Fab decided to blast one into the corner of the net from 30 yards instead.

It’s brilliant to see Fab back in such exceptional form – and we hope it maintains until the end of the season.