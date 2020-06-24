(Video) Fabinho’s best bits v. Palace make case for LFC star being the PL’s best CDM

Fabinho dropped an absolute masterclass for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian had endured a dip in form, following an ankle injury back in November, but it’s fair to say the rust has been shaken off.

He was great at retaining the ball, recycling possession, assisting the attack, and he even bagged a thunderbolt himself!

We’re seeing the best of Brazilian once more, and Jurgen Klopp will be buzzing – just as we are! We reckon Fab may just be the best CDM in England.

Take a look at his highlights from the game below: