(Video) Look what Henderson does before Fabinho’s 40-yard piledriver

Fabinho’s goal was a thing of beauty tonight against Crystal Palace, and in fairness, it’s the Brazilian that deserves nearly all the credit!

But without the crowd noise, you can hear Jordan Henderson screaming for the ball to go to Fab in the middle – and also the captain pointing exactly where the ball should be passed.

From here on in, Fab hit a jaw-dropping shot into the corner of the net which gave Wayne Hennessey literally no chance.

On this evidence, we’d like to see the 26-year-old chance his arm from distance a little more often.

Incredible work.

Pictures from RMC Sport: