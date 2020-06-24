(Video) Mo Salah scores classic goal after beautiful Fabinho assist

Mo Salah made it 2-0 to Liverpool tonight with a goal on his return to the side after sitting out the Merseyside Derby on Sunday night.

Fabinho hit a wonderful, lofted delivery behind the defence, which our no.11 took on his chest before delicately finishing past the keeper with his better foot.

Liverpool were superb in the first-half, with Salah vastly improving our starting XI and our ability to play in behind. As Jurgen Klopp said before kick-off, he allows us to play with a bigger pitch, as proven by the goal.

Overall this term, Salah has 17 Premier League goals, and will be keen to add plenty more in order to win his third consecutive Golden Boot.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport: