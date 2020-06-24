(Video) Mo Salah’s stunning through-ball with his right-foot for Sadio Mane is everything haters fail to see about our Egyptian King

Get in! Sadio Mane makes it 4-0 to Liverpool and the Reds are well and truly purring, with the front three is complete as Mo Salah comes back into the fold this week.

And the Egyptian King was crucial in the build-up for the goal, as he yet again shows that he’s just as capable as a creator as he is a finisher.

Salah had space to run into on the ball, but looked up and seen his team-mate storming down the left-wing. With his weaker foot, the No.11 played Mane though on goal and it was a textbook finish from the Senegalese star.

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN Sport):