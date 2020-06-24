(Video) The Kop has been decorated with classic LFC banners for tonight… and it’s great

The Kop is not going to look at its vibrant best tonight when thousands of manic scousers are packed into it, but the work that has gone on this week in order to liven it up will no doubt be appreciated by the players and watching fans alike…

Below, you can see a video of the banners that will be on show – and we think it looks pretty good!

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at 8:15, knowing that a win will take us just two points away from Premier League title glory.

We’ll have Mo Salah and Andy Robertson back in the starting XI as well, which is a massive bonus to our chances, as the team lacked the dynamism the pair are capable of providing on Sunday night.

Our day putting the banners on the Kop #liverpoolfc pic.twitter.com/lei40LhfDD — RK⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@rkingy77) June 23, 2020