(Video) Trent bags worldy free kick into top corner with Beckham technique

Trent Alexander-Arnold argued his case to take the first attacking free-kick of the night, but we reckon he’ll definitely be on the next few!

Our Scouse right-back found the top corner of Wayne Hennessey’s net with a sublime effort v Crystal Palace, in which he took a right-angle run-up, made famous by David Beckham back in the 1990s.

Trent’s technique is second to none, and after he failed to find his range v Everton three days ago, it’s great to see him on form again so quickly.

The goal is Trent’s third of the season, and overall, his seventh in red.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports: