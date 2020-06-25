Fabinho’s stats from Crystal Palace match are like something from a computer game

Liverpool star Fabinho put in one of the most impressive and most dominant midfield performances we think we’ve seen in the Premier League this season – or maybe any other – last night.

The Reds smashed Crystal Palace 4-0 and could win the title today if Chelsea beat or draw with Manchester City.

The Brazilian was simply exceptional for Jurgen Klopp’s swashbuckling Reds, scoring a thunderbolt, producing a beautiful assist for Mo Salah – and winning basically everything else he was involved in.

In fact, he didn’t misplace a long ball – missed only one pass and won the ball back on six occasions. For a defensive midfielder, that’s bafflingly good.

Before the lockdown, his form had dropped off a little, and he was struggling to reach the heights he was consistently managing before Christmas – but Fab was excellent against Everton and simply outrageous v Palace.

Liverpool haven’t conceded a goal since football’s return – largely down to the protection our 26-year-old is providing the back-four.

Next week, he’ll have to manage Kevin De Bruyne…

