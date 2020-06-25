Klopp picks his favourite moment of Palace match and it sums Liverpool up perfectly

Jurgen Klopp loves a soundbite, and he delivered another one of his classics last night following the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace…

When asked about his favourite moment from the game, the boss couldn’t quite decide before picking something that happened when the scoreline was already 4-0 to the Reds.

Neil Jones of Goal tweeted it immediately, and it went viral:

Klopp: "I cannot remember a 4-0 after 80 minutes, and four players chasing a ball like it's the only ball left on this planet. This is us."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 24, 2020

That pretty much sums it up, doesn’t it? Liverpool were hungry last night – and when they were full, they were greedy for more.

The intensity of the running off the ball simply overawed Palace, who could barely get out of their half.

It was a procession that included four world-class goals from inside and outside of the box.

That starting XI that was named by Klopp is already an iconic one, and the side we’d suggest should start v Manchester City next week, regardless of whether we’ve been named Premier League champions by then or not.