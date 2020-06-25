Liverpool did something v Crystal Palace that has never been done in Premier League history

For the first time since Opta started measuring this statistic, a side had zero touches in the opposition box throughout an entire Premier League game last night, as Liverpool schooled Crystal Palace in the art of football.

Opta’s stats go back to 2008, but due to the manner in which football has changed and become often more one-side dominant over the past decade – we’d be surprised if this occurred before then in Premier League history.

You can see the uselessness of their possession in the graph below:

0 – Crystal Palace failed to record a single touch in the opposition box against Liverpool, the first side to do so in a Premier League match since Opta have full data for this statistic (2008-09). Distancing. pic.twitter.com/RwP8BUul3E — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Wilf Zaha might have made a difference, but the gap in not only quality but work-rate was huge.

Liverpool’s players did more running than Palace, fought harder and have more ability anyway – so there was only going to be one winner.

Not that the Eagles especially need to feel ashamed of their performance – the way Jurgen Klopp’s team played last night would have likely beaten any side on the planet.

Hopefully, they can do the same against Manchester City next Wednesday – whether the title is wrapped up or not.