Rafa Benitez sends emotional tweet after LFC title win

Rafa Benitez, Liverpool’s legendary former Champions League winning manager, immediately sent a tweet out after we won the title tonight.

Chelsea’s win over Manchester City confirmed no.19, and Benitez was quick to exclaim that the dream ‘had come true’.

Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

Benitez’s side came close in 2008/09, but in fairness, they were not anywhere as good as Klopp’s 2020 version.

Watching Liverpool batter Crystal Palace last night was a privilege – and it almost felt like the title was inevitable after the 4-0 win.

Benitez respects Jurgen Klopp, the man who made this happen, so this tweet means even more.

FSG have made mistakes since they bought the club, but at the end of the day, they hired the German and allowed him to take the reins – and look what has happened…

The Reds are currently the Champions League holders, the World Club Cup holders and the Premier League holders.

Only a few teams in the history of football can say that.