Van Dijk didn’t agree with Liverpool’s official Man of the Match options last night…

We’d suggest there was one standout contender for Liverpool’s Man of the Match award last night – Fabinho!

The Brazilian scored a thunderbolt from nearly 40-yards and created another with a sumptuous assist for Sadio Mane.

He also won tackles galore and sprayed the ball around with aplomb, like Xabi Alonso in his prime.

But Virgil van Dijk replied to Liverpool’s official Twitter vote about the MOTM by declaring there was a key emission: Joe Gomez, his centre-back partner in crime!

Gomez was another standout performer, although in truth, everyone was. The only player who didn’t shine was Alisson, but only because he had literally nothing to do.

Gomez enjoyed van Dijk’s tweet nonetheless, replying with a heart for his friend and team-mate!

Cute.

With Joel Matip injuring himself against Everton on Sunday, we’d suggest the exact team that started on Wednesday will take the field at the Etihad in a week’s time – barring any fitness issues.