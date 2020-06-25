(Video) Another epic, epic video of Liverpool squad counting down the seconds to title win

There are lots of clips that will make plenty of Reds smile from ear to ear this evening…

But none more than this one.

We shared a clip earlier of Virgil van Dijk’s reaction to becoming a Premier League champion, but this one is much better!

The lads count down the seconds until the final minute of Chelsea v Manchester City, and then go hell for leather – as we all did.

The best team we’ve ever seen in our lifetime, enjoying what they’ve achieved.

