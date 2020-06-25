(Video) Brilliant new angles of Trent’s free-kick stunner will make Reds purr

(Video) Brilliant new angles of Trent’s free-kick stunner will make Reds purr

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick last night gave Liverpool the lead v Crystal Palace, and from the moment it hit the back of the net, the Reds cantered to a 4-0 victory that flattered the visitors.

The technique on the strike was simply exceptional, with the right-back taking a run-up from essentially a right-angle to the ball, in order to get curve and top-spin on it.

Wayne Hennessey had no chance at all – and you see how much the ball was doing before it hit the back of the net in this video below – rebased by the club.

It’s mad to think we have a 21-year-old defender on our books capable of this!

Although with Neco Williams coming on and performing in the manner he did, maybe Trent actually will eventually head into midfield.

