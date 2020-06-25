(Video) ‘Has anyone seen Gary Neville?’ United icon ruined after LFC win title

Sky Sports decided to ruin Gary Neville upon Liverpool securing the title – which we’re obviously all for.

Tonight’s win for Chelsea over Manchester City confirmed Jurgen Klopp’s Reds no.19, after 30 years of waiting since the last one…

Neville is a good pundit, but spends every minute he can saying how far away from England he’d move if ever won the title – so now let’s see ifs he sticks to his word!

Whatever happens now, it’s done. We are champions. Liverpool have done it. And this video makes it a little bit sweeter!