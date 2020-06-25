(Video) Hendo and Carra go ballistic on Sky Sports news after LFC win title

Posted by
(Video) Hendo and Carra go ballistic on Sky Sports news after LFC win title

Oh, inject this into my veins!

Liverpool players found a place (which they have rightly not disclosed) to watch the game this evening, which confirmed the team as Premier League champions.

And since the full-time whistle of Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City, the celebrations have been epic – even in our current climate.

Jordan Henderson, the skipper, and maybe our best player this season, got on the Zoom call to Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports upon full-time – and it was carnage.

We think their reaction potentially mimics all of ours…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top