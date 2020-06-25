(Video) Hendo and Carra go ballistic on Sky Sports news after LFC win title

Oh, inject this into my veins!

Liverpool players found a place (which they have rightly not disclosed) to watch the game this evening, which confirmed the team as Premier League champions.

And since the full-time whistle of Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City, the celebrations have been epic – even in our current climate.

Jordan Henderson, the skipper, and maybe our best player this season, got on the Zoom call to Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports upon full-time – and it was carnage.

We think their reaction potentially mimics all of ours…