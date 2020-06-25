(Video) Klopp celebrated Mo Salah’s amazing through-ball before Mane had even scored

It’ll get spoken about the least, but Sadio Mane’s goal to put Liverpool 4-0 up v Crystal Palace might’ve been the best of the lot!

The manner in which Mo Salah fed his team-mate through on goal with his wrong foot, was exceptional – and in this clip – you can see Jurgen Klopp celebrating the pass before our no.10 had even entered the Palace box.

Salah’s pass, and the fact he tried to square for Takumi Minamino late on rather than bag himself, makes a mockery of the people who call him selfish.

The fact is, he makes things happen for others and himself all of the time – that’s the mark of a world-class attacker.

And we’re backing him to continue finding the back of the net in search o the Golden Boot – his third on the trot!