(Video) Klopp’s brilliant response to Guardiola’s mind-games – ‘What?! He said that?’

Jurgen Klopp was baffled by Pep Guardiola’s hint that he’ll rest players against Chelsea tonight in order to save his stars for the FA Cup at the weekend.

In Klopp’s post-match interview after Liverpool’s 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace, the news was told to Klopp for the first time, and he couldn’t quite believe his ears!

“What? He said that?!” Klopp began, before chuckling, and explaining how the Spaniard should play poker!

In all honesty, Guardiola is probably entitled to rest players tonight. City can’t win the Premier League and they won’t finish lower than second. There’s nothing to play for.

If City draw or lose though, Liverpool be Premier League champions.