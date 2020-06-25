(Video) Liverpool have won the Premier League – and the fans are celebrating after 30 years

It’s difficult to type through shaking hands, and watery eyes.

But Liverpool have won the Premier League title.

Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City confirmed it tonight, meaning no side can catch Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Reds.

In the city, fans began to party, and rightly so. It’s been 30 years, and our brilliant team deserves to be lauded appropriately.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are the best football side we’ve ever seen, and they’ve finally captured the one we’ve all been waiting for.

And millions around the world will be feeling exactly like the lads in the video below: