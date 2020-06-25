(Video) Liverpool players celebrate winning the Premier League in a back garden

Below, is a video of Liverpool’s players watching the moment we clinched the Premier League.

Tonight’s victory for Chelsea over Manchester City confirmed this fact.

The clip shows Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and a few others manically jumping up at the final whistle in party mode.

If we were not ecstatic enough, this confirmed it.

Liverpool have just secured their 19th title, and their first ever since it was called ‘The Premier League’.

97 points and missing out? No problem – these lads went and won it the next year.