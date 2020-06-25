(Video) Liverpool players sack off BT interview to go mental

Why would you answer Jake Humphrey, when you could be partying with the team-mates you’ve just won the Premier League title with?

If you asked Virgil van Dijk, the answer is, you can’t.

The Dutchman was doing his very best to be professional but his face couldn’t lie, and his team-mates didn’t give him much time to behave as much.

Everyone piled in – and we love how they all had their LFC tops on as well.

We’ve done it – we’ve finally done it – and the party will last all summer!