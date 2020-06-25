(Video) Mo Salah’s plans for Liverpool’s potential Premier League title win are surprising but lovely

Mo Salah has claimed it’s been his dream to win the Premier League with Liverpool ever since his arrival, but that he won’t be watching Chelsea v Manchester City when it could potentially happen!

If the Blues beat or draw with the Sky Blues tonight, Liverpool will be official champions for the first time in 30 years.

Salah though plans on relaxing and playing with his daughter instead of tuning in – which is lovely.

The Egyptian King was exceptional again yesterday and deserves all the plaudits for a wonderful performance which featured a goal and breathtaking assist.

He could have scored at the death, as well, but tried to put it on a plate for Takumi Minamino instead – making a mockery of the suggestions he’s overly obsessed with his own numbers.