(Video) Neco Williams’ very exciting cameo for Liverpool proves Trent has capable understudy

There were countless highlights from Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last night, but one of our favourites was the performance from the bench of young right-back Neco Williams.

The youngster is competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot, and while he’s not going to usurp the world’s best player in his position just yet, it’s brilliant to see such a capable understudy emerging in the 19-year-old.

In the compilation below, you can see Williams’ energetic and confident cameo against a tiring Palace side.

He’s quick, robust and technical astute – and seems to have the attributes, but also the character – to go a long way.

 

