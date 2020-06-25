(Video) Roy Hodgson gives a humble interview about brilliance of Liverpool’s intensity

Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace can learn lessons from Liverpool’s intensity last night – and that he really hopes his side doesn’t have to play someone as good as us every week.

The Eagles were poor, but they never got a chance to get their feet on the ball. Liverpool’s pressing was manic and the 4-0 scoreline flattered our opponents.

In fact, Crystal Palace are the first team to not have a touch in the opposition penalty box in over 12 years. On top of that, Alisson didn’t make a single save and barely touched the ball with his feet, either.

A true footballing lesson, in every sense.