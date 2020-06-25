(Video) Roy Hodgson gives a humble interview about brilliance of Liverpool’s intensity

Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace can learn lessons from Liverpool’s intensity last night – and that he really hopes his side doesn’t have to play someone as good as us every week.
The Eagles were poor, but they never got a chance to get their feet on the ball. Liverpool’s pressing was manic and the 4-0 scoreline flattered our opponents.
In fact, Crystal Palace are the first team to not have a touch in the opposition penalty box in over 12 years. On top of that, Alisson didn’t make a single save and barely touched the ball with his feet, either.
A true footballing lesson, in every sense.
🗣 "We've got to suffer the disappointment of losing by 4 goals to nil, one hopes we're not going to run in to Liverpool or Man City every week"
Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/NnXeSl6ZhV
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 24, 2020
