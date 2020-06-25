(Video) Van Dijk shared a nice moment with Palace player last night, proving that even his opponents can’t hate him

It must be absolutely horrible playing against Virgil van Dijk, as a Premier League footballer. He’s bigger than you, stronger than you, faster than you and better than you – like playing with the Year 11s in the playground as a Year 7.

But he never seems to engage in a fight or a battle with an opponent – and plays the game with a smile on his face.

We saw this early on against Crystal Palace yesterday evening, when his chance was cleared off the line by Joel Ward. Van Dijk just beamed at Ward and carried on with his business – putting in another stellar, uncompromising performance.

There really is no other centre-back on the planet who can tie his boots right now. He’s jaw-dropping.