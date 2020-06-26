LFC & City Council are planning Premier League victory parade for end of July, according to reliable source

Liverpool FC and the City Council are working on plans to have a victory parade to celebrate the Premier League title at the end of July.

That’s according to the Guardian’s Andy Hunter – who is a solid source for news relating to Merseyside’s two biggest clubs.

The coronavirus pandemic is obviously a huge stumbling block, with neither club nor council able to arrange any sort of mass gathering.

The Reds waited 30 years for another English title – we’re sure us fans will be able to hold on for a little longer, given the circumstances.

Over 750,000 people attended the Champions League parade last summer, and it’s expected around 1,000,000 would descend on Liverpool for a Premier League celebration.

News on how the Reds will be given the physical piece of silverware is also yet to be confirmed, but clubs across Europe have shown how it could happen.

My guess would be the squad will be presented the Premier League trophy at Anfield and will be forced to stand apart just like Salzburg did when they won the Austrian title.

See below:

🇦🇹🏆 Jesse Marsch has his first silverware in Austria, as RB Salzburg take a 5-0 win over SC Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Cup final! pic.twitter.com/lb9yIEXAtP — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 29, 2020

There is something lacking from their celebration though, and without fans to create an atmosphere, I think utilising some fireworks wouldn’t go amiss!