‘Number 19 is finally here…’ – LFC CEO Peter Moore shares poignant message as Reds are crowned Champions of England

Liverpool FC CEO Peter Moore has issued a powerful statement following the Reds’ triumph in the Premier League this season.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are unable to celebrate in a way that we’d have liked – and this a big part of his message.

Taking to Twitter just moments after our 19th title was confirmed, Moore explained this piece of silverware is for every one of us – including those who are no longer with us.

He said: ‘Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far…we miss you. It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten.‘

It really is lovely to see the club’s CEO take a moment to appreciate the fans in such a way, including those we’ve lost and the incredible Sean Cox.

This run we’re on with Jurgen Klopp, us fans will never forget. What the suits at Anfield have conjured up these past couple of years, it’ll go down in the club’s folklore.

We are Liverpool, the Champions of England, firmly back on our f*****g perch.