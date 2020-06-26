Robbo’s one-word response to cheeky LFC x PL tweet at 2AM is brilliant

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but Liverpool were confirmed as the 2019/20 Premier League Champions last night and it went off!

Fans, players and club officials alike celebrated and shared moments on social media, but full-back Andy Robertson may take the cake for a one-word tweet.

LFC’s official Twitter account shared a message at 11.30pm, suggesting supporters will not be getting much sleep.

Although rhetorical, the club asked fans ‘Not going to sleep tonight, are we?’ to which Robbo responded ‘No.’ a solid three hours later!

You’d have to imagine the lads will be given the morning off from training – they’ve more than earned a little indulgent break!

Robertson, along with the rest of the active senior squad, will go down in Liverpool folklore. Fans of this great club will never forget this triumph.

Supporters had been waiting 30 years for this moment, and while it’s not exactly how we all pictured it, you’re sure as hell right we’re going to celebrate.

The 2019/20 title is the Reds’ 19th domestic championship – hopefully a number we can bump up to 20 in the next couple of seasons to re-join Manchester United at the very top and truly be right back on our perch.