(Video) Jurgen Klopp reduced to tears on SSN as LFC are confirmed as Premier League Champions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reduced to tears on Sky Sports News, as the Reds were confirmed as the new Premier League Champions.

For supporters, it was a 30-year wait that felt like it would never end. For our boss, it was a lengthy process five years in the making.

Klopp is the perfect manager for Liverpool – he gets us – he understands the emotional involved in football for us supporters and what it means.

Take a look at our legendary manager showing raw emotions below (via Sky Sports):