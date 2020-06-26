(Video) Klopp laughs when told about Man City giving LFC a guard of honour

Liverpool have been crowned the Champions of England and are slated to play Manchester City at the Etihad next Thursday.

It has been tradition that the Premier League winners be given a guard of honour as they enter the field for the first time with their new title.

Pep Guardiola has recently said he’d be willing to uphold this, and Jurgen Klopp has been informed last season’s Champions may be about to give Liverpool a guard of honour.

It seems this caught the German off-guard, as he laughed, suggesting he didn’t know this was a thing!

