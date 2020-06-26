(Video) Klopp was “crying too much” to speak to LFC players after PL title triumph

Jurgen Klopp is the manager who has brought the English title back to Anfield, and we are simply overwhelmed with affection for the German right now.

The boss gave an interview this morning – which has been doing the rounds on social media – in which he explained he had prepared a speech to give the players.

The only issue was, when the full-time whistle was blown, and Chelsea had nicked three points off title rivals Manchester City, Klopp was overcome with emotions.

The manger said he was “crying too much” to be able to deliver his speech, and we love him even more for it.

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):