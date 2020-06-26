(Video) Klopp throws some outrageous shapes in unseen footage from LFC’s PL party

Jurgen Klopp is the manager who brought the English title back to Anfield, 30 years after Liverpool won their last, and he’s been celebrating in style!
A video of the boss throwing some outrageous shapes while dancing at a party, buzzing over the Premier League triumph, has emerged online.
The Reds seemingly created their own version of Pop World to celebrate what we’ve all known for 5-6 months now – Liverpool are the Champions of England!
Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):
Jurgen Klopp throwing shapes at Liverpool's party last night! 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/gtXCcV6bHe
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 26, 2020
COMMENTS