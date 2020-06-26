(Video) LFC fan in a red mankini sings ‘We Are The Champions’ from atop a lamppost

Liverpool were crowned Premier League Champions last night, with thanks to Chelsea for taking three points off Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

It was a long time coming – the worst kept secret in football – that the Reds would become the Champions of England this season.

One Liverpool fan took the news especially well, as he donned a fetching red mankini and sang ‘We Are The Champions’ from atop a lamppost.

We’re not 100% where this clip is from, but would hazard a guess that it’s somewhere near Anfield!

Take a watch of the video below: