(Video) LFC fans belt out Firmino’s ‘Si Senor’ chant on Anfield street after PL title is confirmed

Liverpool were crowned Premier League Champions last night, thanks to a Chelsea win over Manchester City – and the news was taken as well as you’d expect on Merseyside.

Fans took to the streets in their numbers, as no official celebrations were planned – in line with coronavirus guideline, but with the rest of the country seemingly no longer caring – caution was thrown to the wind.

Some supporters gathered in the streets of the iconic city and sang songs for their living legends. One video emerged online of fans belting out Bobby Firmino’s ‘Si Senor’ chant – and it’s boss.

Take a watch: