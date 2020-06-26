(Video) LFC fans celebrate past midnight outside Anfield after winning PL title

Liverpool were crowned Premier League winners last night, following Chelsea’s win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Two points were required for the Reds to be ushered in as the new Champions of England, but that changed when the Blues took all three points off the Mancs.

Many supporters took to the streets of Liverpool to celebrate the historic title win, and they continued to party well into the night – dancing, singing at setting off flares until the early hours of the morning.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Echo):