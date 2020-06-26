(Video) LFC fans go ballistic after winning PL title, setting off fireworks & singing YNWA in the street

The worst kept secret in football got let out of the bag last night as Liverpool were crowned Premier League Champions after Manchester City failed to be Chelsea.

The Reds thrashed Crystal Palace at Anfield earlier this week, and only two more points were required to secure the illusive silverware.

That was until City dropped three points at Stamford Bridge and ushered in the reign of the new Champions of England.

Liverpool fans celebrated in their hundreds in the streets of the city, many setting off fireworks and singing YNWA in the streets.

Take a watch of the video below: