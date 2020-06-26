(Video) Liverpool fans paint the sky red outside Anfield after Premier League title win

Some Liverpool supporters couldn’t help themselves and headed straight to Anfield after the Reds’ Premier League title was confirmed.

The new Champions of England were ushered in via a Manchester City defeat at Stamford Bridge, following a thrashing of Crystal Palace on Merseyside.

Emotions ran high for Scousers, seeing their team win the title for the first time in 30 years, and some celebrated outside Anfield.

They truly painted the sky the red and made their presence know as fans growing up after 1990 had finally seen the Reds win every trophy available.

Take a watch of the video below: