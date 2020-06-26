(Video) Trent shares unseen clip of LFC squad dancing to club anthem after PL triumph

Liverpool are the 2019/20 Premier League Champions, and the players are loving it!

In this day and age, everything is put on social media – this can be a positive and a negative.

As the coronavirus pandemic prevents supporters from celebrating in traditional fashion, there has been load of great content shared online.

One such piece of media is a clip shared by Trent Alexander-Arnold of the entire Liverpool squad dancing to an absolute club anthem.

Get on the guys below: