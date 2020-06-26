(Video) Visibly emotional Kenny Dalglish celebrates LFC’s Premier League title win live on TV

Liverpool have been waiting 30 years, but that wait is finally over – the Reds have been confirmed as the 2019/20 Premier League Champions.

In 1990, we’d have not thought it would have been so long before getting our hands on that elusive 19th domestic title, but here we are.

A man who has been with the club through some of its finest years is Sir Kenny Dalglish – and you’d be right to assume the Scot was celebrating last night!

A visibly emotional Dalglish was captured celebrating the title win live on TV.

Take a watch of the short clip below (via BT Sport):

