(Video) “Yes lad!” – Keita & co. crash van Dijk’s BT interview to celebrate PL title win

Liverpool were finally crowned Premier League Champions last night as Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Following the Reds’ thrashing of Crystal Palace, only two points were required to secure the title – until the Londoners nicked all three from the Citizens.

Grabbing an interview with anyone attached to LFC was like gold dust last night, but BT Sport managed to get Virgil van Dijk for a chat.

Thing is – the players were all together, celebrating their latest trophy, and they crashed the big man’s interview!

Watch out at the end of the video below (via BT Sport) for Naby Keita shouting “yes lad” before leaving the room.