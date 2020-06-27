Everton fans need to stop twisting what happened to the Liver Building to suit their anti-LFC agenda – opinion

I knew this was going to happen, you knew this was going to happen. Some supporters of High Horse FC – AKA Everton – have been twisting events taking place in the City of Liverpool to fuel their anti-LFC agenda.

Here are the facts: a group of people, most seemingly between the ages of 18 and 25, were ‘celebrating’ down at Liverpool’s Pier Head and at some point a firework was aimed at the Royal Liver Building.

Now, before a Bluenose twists what I’m trying to say into something else, this is a horrible thing to do and the person(s) responsible should be held accountable.

Here is a video of what happened (with a sweepingly judgemental caption):

Make no mistake that Liverpool does not represent this city. Never fail to let themselves down time and time again over here and in Europe, firing fireworks at the Liver Buildings. Bad blurts the lot of them. Ashamed of nothing, offended by everything. pic.twitter.com/RPbr2fpLlq — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) June 26, 2020

But here’s the thing. A Liverpool fan didn’t fire anything at one of the City’s most beloved landmarks, and neither did a football fan – an absolute whopper did.

You see, some Evertonians have been using what happened down at the Pier Head to fuel their anti-LFC agenda. Search ‘Liverpool fans Liver Building‘ on Twitter and you’ll see what I mean.

If we let the actions of a small number of idiots be the basis we judge a whole fan-base on, then perhaps all Everton fans are xenophobes…

Less than 12 months ago, a fan of the Blues admitted to committing a hate crime against Liverpool player Mohamed Salah, as per this Echo report.

So are all Everton fans xenophobes? Of course not! Why then, when one or two idiots act up, should an entire fan-base be painted with one brush?

I didn’t aim a firework at the Liver Building, none of my family or friends who support Liverpool did either – it was just some idiot(s) who will be dealt with by authorities, I’m sure.

[EDIT: And to address the elephant in the room, I obviously don’t agree with public gatherings during the ongoing pandemic – personally, I’ve only left my house in the last three months to pay bills.]