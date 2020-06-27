‘A season for the ages’ – John W. Henry issues powerful statement as LFC win the Premier League

John W. Henry has sent a strong message following Liverpool’s triumph in the Premier League.

The Reds have been on an incredible journey these last couple of seasons, winning the Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA World Cup before becoming the Champions of England this year.

Taking to Twitter just moments after our 19th title was confirmed, Henry explained this title is for the faithful fans of Liverpool and punctuates the fierce determination of the club.

He said: This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country’s history.

This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship — the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

It is said, “We are Liverpool.” You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward — a historic club making history once again.

It really is nice to see the club’s owner take a moment to speak directly to the fans in such a way, considering we rarely get any word from the very top.

It’s also important that the suits at Anfield make that connection with the supporters, because without all of us there would be no Liverpool FC.

This glorious run we’re on with Jurgen Klopp, us fans will never forget. What those behind the scenes have conjured up these past couple of years, it’ll go down in the club’s folklore.

We are Liverpool, the Champions of England, firmly back on our f*****g perch.