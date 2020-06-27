Jurgen Klopp admits Jadon Sancho ‘would look very good’ in a Liverpool shirt

Off the back of being confirmed as a Premier League-winning manager, Jurgen Klopp has admitted Jadon Sancho ‘would look very good’ in a Liverpool shirt.

These comments come from German outlet BILD, via GOAL’s Neil Jones on Twitter, in which the boss plays down the possibility of a transfer happening this summer.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Jürgen Klopp at a live event with @BILD_Sport "A red jersey would look very good on Jadon Sancho. But I don't think such a transfer will take place this summer. He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 27, 2020

Sancho has been linked with moves to both top-flight Manchester clubs and Chelsea over the last few months, just to name the interested parties in England.

A transfer to Liverpool seems very unlikely this summer, with the Reds baulking at Timo Werner’s £49million release clause, paving the way for the long-term target to join Frank Lampard in London.

Our guess is that Sancho could cost around £100million to sign from Dortmund, and considering LFC don’t need to replace any superstars, we can’t see FSG sanctioning a figure like that.

Forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are enjoying the best years of their careers right now, and they don’t seem to have itchy feet so it’s safe to assume they’re staying put.

While the allure of playing for the reigning Premier League Champions will certainly be a factor for any player we may go after this summer, a blockbuster signing just doesn’t seem to be on the cards for us this summer.