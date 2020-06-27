LeBron James goes mad for LFC on Twitter after Premier League title triumph

Basketball icon LeBron James has celebrated Liverpool on Twitter after the 2019/20 Premier League title was confirmed to be headed to Anfield.

A Chelsea win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge made it mathematically impossible for the Reds to be caught, with seven games to spare.

LeBron – like every other Liverpool fan around the world – went mad at the news. We’d known for a long time we were going to be Champions, but official confirmation hit home differently.

The basketballer took to Twitter to express his delight for the Reds. See below:

We love this from LeBron – not only is he a stakeholder in the club, and an ambassador for Nike, he is also simply a fan of Liverpool.

The Reds’ celebrity status cannot be toppled, but having names such as his by our side really helps the club on the global stage.

And now the wait for the presentation of the Premier League trophy. The Times report Liverpool will be handed the silverware on July 18 – three weeks off.

But we’ve waited 30 years for this moment, enjoy it, drink it in, Jordan Henderson will be lifting the trophy above his head before we know it!