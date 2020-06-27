LFC fan nails it with Twitter thread about what happened at the Pier Head

Liverpool fan Adam Smith has shared his thoughts following the regrettable events at the Pier Head last night in the City Centre.

He’s absolutely hit the nail on the head with a thread he shared on Twitter, explaining how the ‘celebration’ was selfish and idiotic.

Last night, a large gathering congregated in front of the Royal Liver Building, and the adored landmark was hit – seemingly on purpose – by a firework.

In an article we shared earlier today, I expressed my thoughts on the aftermath of the events that took place last night – a post certainly borne out of anger.

Adam’s message is admittedly more coherent, even though I stand by what I said about the few Everton fans who were using the unfortunate events to point-score.

He explains that, although regrettable, it’s understandable many Liverpool supporters descended on Anfield when the Premier League title was over the line.

The events at the Pier Head last night however, Adam says, will only give others ammunition to beat Scousers with – and he’s right.

The whole country will have had their eyes on Merseyside this weekend, and a small minority of idiots have tarnished us all with the same brush.

Take a look at Adam’s tweets below (click the link to expand the thread):