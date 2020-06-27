(Video) Absolute tear-jerker of an illustration has LFC fans in bits over Premier League title win

After thirty long years, Liverpool were crowned the Champions of England this week – and supporters all over the world have been going mad for the Reds.

There has been content flying in all directions, but one piece of media stood out from the rest.

Bleacher Report shared an illustration in which the viewer follows the story of a young Liverpool fan growing up, losing their father, having a child of their own and watching the Reds rise to the top of the English game once again.

It’s more emotional to watch than you may expect! You can find the video below.